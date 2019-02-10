|
Sylvia E. Aguilar, age 58, suddenly, late of Lansing. Beloved wife of James E. Clukey III; devoted daughter of Teresa and the late Manuel Aguilar; loving sister of Manuel (Tanya), and Ricardo (Wendy) Aguilar; dear daughter-in-law of Virgie A. and the late James E. Clukey Jr.; fond sister-in-law of Kevin J. (Alicia) Clukey, Laura (Michael) Gosling, and Beth Clukey; cherished niece of the late Tia Carmen and Tia Josefina "Pina"; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland to St. Jude the Apostle Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 10, 2019