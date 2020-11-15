Syvia Katskee Tillman (née Krasne), born March 13th, 1931 in Omaha, NE, died on Tuesday, 3 November, thereby ensuring her vote counted one final time. A graduate of University of Nebraska, Mortar Board President, and member of Phi Beta Kappa, she was a lifelong labor rights and voting rights advocate who dedicated her retirement years to the League of Women Voters. Syvia was a consummate host, passionate about politics and travel, and a delightfully impish instigator who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Vote. In every election. Like your life and freedom depends on it. We look toward a reprieve from COVID in the spring to gather and celebrate. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.