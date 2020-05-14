T. John Whittall, Native of Kington, Herefordshire, England; long time resident of Southwest Suburban Chicago, passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A newlywed at age 60, he and Lynn enjoyed 30 memorable years of marriage. He was a beloved Papa to Joseph, Elizabeth, Isaiah, Kevin, Ian, Timothy, Noah, Grace, Lukie, Monica, Hannah and Sean. Before coming the the US, he was a champion breeder of Border Collies, a successful farmer and shepherd for 50 years. He accepted Jesus at age 16 and remained a stead fast follower of Christ to the end. John was an active member of Stone Church, Orland Park for more than 20 years. Recently, he and Lynn became active at New Hope Church in Alsip, IL. John served the ministry of Operation Blessing Food Pantry as Volunteer and Manager for more than 25 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and recently, his sister Mary. A memorial Thanksgiving service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Operation Blessing at 800-730-2537.





