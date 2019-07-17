Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Teresa M. Dube


1954 - 2019
Teresa M. Dube Obituary
Teresa M. Dube nee Keenan. Age 65. Longtime Chicago Heights resident born and raised in Minnesota. Worked as a bookkeeper for the past 10 years at J.S.S.I. Wife of the late David Dube. Mother of Andrew Dube. Daughter of the late Helen nee Smith and John R. Keenan. Sister of Barbara Glass. Sister in-law of Debbie Gaskin and the late Marlene Scheleski. Friend and co-worker of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday July 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of funeral service 7:30 pm. Burial private. For further service info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 17, 2019
