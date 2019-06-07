Teresann Giorgi (Nardi), 71, of Frankfort passed away peacefully on May 26th in the company of her family. She was born on Feb 18, 1948 in Chicago, IL: daughter of the late Ralph and Josephine (Giannola) Nardi; beloved wife of Jerry, 3 days shy of 47 years; loving mother of Jerry Patrick (J.P.), Angela (Neil) Hughes, Christopher (Melanie), Jeno (Anna); dear sister of Bruno and Sam Nardi. She will be sadly missed and remembered as Nonni by her grandchildren Cullen, Teaghan, Nolan, Gianna, Fianna, Sienna, Josephine, Nico, and Francesca.Also left to mourn her passing is her loving Aunt, many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. Terry worked as a court reporter for 50 years at Sullivan Reporting Company until the day she fell ill. Her dedication and work ethic are only surpassed by the friendships forged during her long employment. Terry and Jerry built their home in Frankfort in 1972 where they raised their children, showed horses, and enjoyed time spent with their dogs.Terry was a simple, dependable and selfless women. Proud to be Italian and her memories of growing up with her Aunts, Uncles and cousins in Chicago's Gailwood neighborhood. She adored and bragged about her grandchildren, her short time with them will leave an impression on their hearts forever. They will remember Nonni's cooking, carrot cake, nail painting, and sleepovers, but most of all, they'll remember her love and dedication to her family.Terry will be missed here on Earth but will be welcomed into the community of Heaven above. The celebration of Terry's life will take place on June 11th, 2019 , at St. Mary's church; Mokena, IL. from 10:30 am until the time of mass at 11:30 am. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to https://willcountyhumane.com/Arrangements by Gerardi Funeral Home, Frankfort, IL. Published in the Daily Southtown on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary