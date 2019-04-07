Home

Terese M. Zima Winiarski

Terese M. Zima Winiarski Obituary
Terese M. Zima (Winiarski) nee Ryczek, age 86Beloved wife of the late Robert. Devoted mother of Sharon (Raymond) Grant & Robert (Jan) Zima. Loving grandmother of Michelle (Kevin) Gulick, Raymond Grant & Michael (Ilea) Grant, Jennifer (John) Jez & Jason (Kaley) Zima & Susan Allain. Great Grandmother of Nathan, Madyson, Alexis, Vinnie, Ella & Jordyn. Fond sister of Irene (Josh) Krupski & the late Wally (Ann) Ryczek, Jean (Wally) Brozewski, Smitty Ryczek, Stanley (Angie) Ryczek & Chuck Ryczek. Loving aunt to many nieces & nephews. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Chapel Prayers Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th & Oxford, Chicago Ridge, IL. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 7, 2019
