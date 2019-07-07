|
|
Teresina Marie Temko was born in Oak Lawn, IL on September 24, 2001, she passed into the presence of her savior last Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Teresina is survived by her mom Marie, her dad Joshua and her brother Angelo, her grandparents Dennis and Margaret Temko and Manuel and Rosa Sifuentes, many aunts and uncles lots and lots of cousins, countless friends and a loving church family. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. at Ashburn Baptist Church 15410 S. Wolf Rd. Orland Park. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 A.M. at Ashburn Baptist Church Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 7, 2019