Terri L. D'Apice age 63 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on November 29, 2019. Beloved mother to Donald (Natalie) Robertson. Cherished grandmother to Kaitlyn, Gabriella, and Olivia Robertson. Loving sister to Kathleen (Robert) Rotoloni and Deborah (Gerard) Schrementi. Beautiful aunt to Daniel Schrementi, Valerie Schrementi, Rachel Rotoloni and Cara Shone. Preceded in death by her parents Dante and Vera (Cappelletti) D'Apice.
Visitation Tuesday, December 3rd from 2:00PM until 8PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Mass at 10AM on Wednesday at St. Kieran Catholic Church in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Inurnment at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois at a later date. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 2, 2019