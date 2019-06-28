|
|
Proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War & 40-year employee of Electro-Motive, Engineering Department. Devoted son of the late; Anzelm A. & Gertrude (nee Von Molotki) Czarnowski. Loving brother of Helen (late Raymond) Youell, late Tony (late Mary) Czarnowski & late Betty (late John) Kennedy. Cherished uncle, great uncle & great great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, July 1st from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Tuesday, July 2nd, 9:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Incarnation Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 28, 2019