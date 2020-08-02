1/2
Theodore S. Bednarek
1937 - 2020
Theodore S. "Ted" Bednarek, age 82, Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Born in Chicago October 19, 1937 and passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. Graduate of Chicago Vocational School "CVS" Class of 1955. United States Army Veteran. Retired from the Sheet Metal Worker's Union Local 73 after over 60 years service. Devout parishioner of Infant Jesus of Prague Church. Beloved husband for 58 years of Cornelia "Sonni" nee Janes. Loving father of Christopher (Pam) Bednarek, Arthur (Karyn) Bednarek, Kevin (Nora) Bednarek, Karyn (Glenn) Lochow, Catherine Bednarek and Amanda (Scott) Nethero. Grandfather of Alexander (Jenna) Bednarek, Lorren (John) Frezados, Melissa (Casey) Tebo, Meghan Bednarek, Avery Lochow, Jeffery Bednarek, Jeremy Lochow, Adam Bednarek, Kaitlyn Bednarek, Sydney Lochow, Aaron Nethero and Jillian Nethero. Great-Grandfather to Benson Bednarek and Ainslee Tebo. Son of the late Harriet nee Konkolewski and Arthur Bednarek. Stepson of Lee L. Ruhling. Brother of the late Eunice (Arthur) Caselli and Betty Jean (Ed) Lambert. Brother-in-law of the late Patricia (Janes) George and Kathleen (Janes) and Jack Kenyeri. Uncle and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 am from funeral home to Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor. Mass 10:00 AM. Burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ted's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.act.alz.org/ or Marian Catholic High School, 700 Ashland Ave, Chicago Heights, IL, 60411, www.marianchs.com/apps/pages/marian-fund-donation. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral
09:15 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Infant Jesus of Prague Church
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
