Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church
Theresa Adeline Manikowski Obituary
Theresa Adeline Manikowski, (nee Gladziszewski), beloved wife of John, mother of Julie Hefner (Thomas), Jack Manikowski (Lana), Rob Manikowski (Alex), devoted sister of Lorraine (the late Ray Szara), the late Dolores (and late Frank Magdziarz), the late Richard Gladziszewski (and late Jean), many loving nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. Theresa married her childhood sweetheart 54 years ago and loved nothing more than raising their family. Every occasion brought a full house, Polish delights and no shortage of fun. She was always up for a trip to see her kids or for an adventure with friends. Although she claimed she disliked shopping, she was always perfectly styled in the latest fashion. She was a long-time owner of a successful Fantastic Sam's in Homewood and in retirement, was able to spend more time in the swimming pool and at crochet. Her strong faith in the Lord helped her face many significant health challenges with courage and optimism. Her kindness and laughter will be missed by all. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Lifeline Humanitarian Organization Chicago, www.lifelinechicago.org. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 22, 2019
