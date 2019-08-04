|
|
Theresa Christine Greep (née Zurek) of Ft. Myers Fl and Manteno Il, formally of Chicago Heights. Passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2019. She was the eldest of sixteen children born to the late John and Helen (Kominkiewicz) Zurek on May 28, 1933 in Chicago. Preceded in death by first spouse James Higgins, second spouse Allan Greep and beloved son James Jr. (Andrea) Higgins. Survived by her children Teresa (Dale) Heusing, Joyce (Dan) Greep, Kathleen (Larry) Spiek, Helen Higgins, Timothy (Ursula) Higgins, Mary (Patrick) O'Leary and Darlene (LaRue) Flook, Step-sons Ronald, Richard, David and Daniel Greep. Beloved Bushia to Michael, Sarah, Eric, Allan, Heather, Tony, Christine, Douglas, Kevin, Jordan, Garret, Brett, Kendall and Timothy. Great-grandmother of thirteen.
Visitation Monday, August 5th from 2PM to 8PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral mass at 11AM at Infant Jesus of Prague, 1131 Douglas, Flossmoor, Illinois. Entombment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 4, 2019