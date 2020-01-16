|
Theresa Grain, a long time resident of University Park, IL departed this life on January 4, 2020. After completing her degree in special education, Theresa worked as a resident services supervisor for Elisabeth Ludeman Center until her retirement. Post retirement, her love of children brought her to Lincoln Elementary where Theresa served as a substitute teacher and school librarian. Theresa was also active in the community having served as a University Park committee member. Theresa was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and worked tirelessly on multiple volunteer projects and social initiatives. Theresa touched many lives through her leadership, words of wisdom and acts of kindness. She is survived by her son Walter and daughter Cindy. Theresa's memorial will be held at Union Evangelistic Baptist Church in Chicago Heights, IL on Saturday January 18, 2020.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 16, 2020