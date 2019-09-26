Home

Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Interment
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Calumet City, IL
Theresa Lanham Obituary
Theresa Lanham (nee Kmiec) age 86 of Palos Park, formerly of Tinley Park, Illinois passed away on September 25, 2019. Beloved wife to her 1st husband the late Richard D. Lanham and her 2nd husband the late Stan Mucha (2007). Loving mother to Betty Jo (Robert) Norby and Marcia (Dr. James) Habib. Cherished grandmother to Kathryn Habib, Michelle Habib, Stephen Norby and Matthew (Michelle) Norby; great grandmother to Jillian Norby. Preceeded in death by her parents Leon and Emily (nee Kratowicz) Kmiec. Dear sister to Leon Kmiec, Elayne (Patrick) Howland and the late Coni (Jerry) Majka; dear aunt to many. Theresa worked as the Human Resources Director for U.S. Gear Corp/North American Gear in Chicago for over 30 years.

Visitation Sunday, September 29th from 12 Noon until the time of service at 4PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment on Monday at 10:00AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 26, 2019
