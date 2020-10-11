Therese Giancarlo nee DeLorenzo, age 61. Longtime Tinley Park resident formerly of Calumet Park. Graduate of Mother of Sorrows High School and St. Xavier University. A dedicated registered nurse for 39 years at University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. Devoted mother of Dr. Joseph (Amber), Nicholas, and Dana Giancarlo. Loving grandmother to Dylan Giancarlo. Beloved daughter of Gloria nee Wright and the late Humbert "Bert" DeLorenzo. Supportive cousin and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14t St (US RT 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Tuesday October 13th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Wednesday at St George Church, 6707 W 175th St, Tinley Park for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Therese's names to the family to establish a nursing award in her honor would be appreciated by the Giancarlo family. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
