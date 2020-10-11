1/1
Therese Giancarlo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Therese Giancarlo nee DeLorenzo, age 61. Longtime Tinley Park resident formerly of Calumet Park. Graduate of Mother of Sorrows High School and St. Xavier University. A dedicated registered nurse for 39 years at University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. Devoted mother of Dr. Joseph (Amber), Nicholas, and Dana Giancarlo. Loving grandmother to Dylan Giancarlo. Beloved daughter of Gloria nee Wright and the late Humbert "Bert" DeLorenzo. Supportive cousin and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14t St (US RT 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Tuesday October 13th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Wednesday at St George Church, 6707 W 175th St, Tinley Park for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Therese's names to the family to establish a nursing award in her honor would be appreciated by the Giancarlo family. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St George Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved