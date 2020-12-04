1/1
Therese M. Marcus
Therese (Terri) M. Cosenza Marcus (nee Czyz) age 86, resident of Monee, Illinois passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Loving wife to the late Meyer. Beloved mother to Susan (Kurt) Larson, Linda (late John) Clark, Paul (AnnMarie) Cosenza, and Paula (Michael) Penzner. Cherished grandmother to Kristina (Sergio) Swinson and Brian (Ashley) Clark. Dear sister to Anthony (Angie) Czyz. Treasured great-grandmother to Connor John, Camden Brian, Bridget Lea, Alexis Elizabeth, Makenzie Lyn, Landin John, and Gracelyn Marie. Fond cousin to Christine Syrek Hommes, Rita Gott, and Larry Kostka. Preceded in death by her parents John and Anna (nee Kostka) Czyz. At Governors State University, Therese was a dedicated and respected administrative assistant, committed to the success of students. Her family was the great joy of her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and lovingly remembered for her kindness, tenderness, generosity, guidance, compassion, faith, and sweet smile. Therese's legacy leaves a lasting example of love and connection that will be carried forward in boundless ways through all who knew her.

A celebration of life memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home: 540 Dixie Highway (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, Illinois 60411. Info: (708) 754-0016



Published in SouthtownStar on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
