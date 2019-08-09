Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Thomas Bretz
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Thomas E. Bretz


1944 - 2019
Thomas E. Bretz Obituary
Thomas Bretz, age 74, of Country Club Hills, passed away on August 8, 2019. Preceded in death by brother, Michael Bretz. Survived by wife, Kathy; sons, Brian and Jason (Teri) Bretz; grandchildren, Halle and Evan Bretz; siblings, Charles (Kathleen) Bretz, James Bretz, Kathleen (late Rudolph) Hauptman, Joseph (Alee) Bretz, Mary Ann (late John) Pallay, Elizabeth (Kim) Krueger; aunt, Clara Puzell, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom was a graduate of Homewood Flossmoor High School and was an Army Vietnam Veteran. He was employed by Morrison Construction until his retirement in 2016. Memorial visitation will be Sunday, August 11th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, IL. Memorials preferred to Donor's favorite charity. Additional info contact 708-798-5300 or tews-ryanfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 9, 2019
