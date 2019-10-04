|
Thomas (Tommy) E. Sands, age 74 of Naples, Florida, went to be with the angels on September 29, 2019
Tommy was raised in Chicago, and graduated Leo High School in 1963. He worked as a successful sales representative for Old Rose Distributors for 25 years. Over his career, he excelled at many different positions in sales due to his amazing outgoing personality.
Thomas served as a youth football coach for the Tinley Park Bulldogs for 10 years. He worked hard to make a positive impact on every kid he had the honor of coaching. He was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame Football. When Thomas wasn't watching sports, he could always be found on the golf course. With his many stories, heartwarming smile, and generous personality he made friends with everyone he met.
Thomas is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Christine (Orcholski) Sands, and his daughters: Colleen and Leslie Sands of Chicago, IL.
His loving parents, Guy and Veronica Sands and Kenneth Sands proceeded him in death.
Thanks to the staff at Avow Hospice House for their care and support for Tommy and the Sands family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice House, 1095b Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 on behalf of Thomas and the Sands Family.
Plans are currently underway for a Celebration of Life service to be held in Chicago. (To be announced)
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 4, 2019