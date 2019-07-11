Daily Southtown Obituaries
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Thomas Seehausen
Thomas Edward Seehausen Obituary
Thomas Edward Seehausen, age 87, of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully July 10, 2019. Beloved fiancé of Beverly Hollingsworth. Loving father of Sandra (Emil) Vasek, Cathy (Donald) Keen, and Thomas (Mary Jo) Seehausen Sr. Cherished grandfather of Jason Vasek, Patrick (Sarah) Keen, Stacy (Travis) Tillberry, Meagan (Michael) Vinson, Amber (Brandon) Oliver, Thomas (Jennifer) Seehausen Jr., Denise (Michael) Luwpas, Ashlee Wathen, Shayne Kozinski. And Grampy to Livia, Taylor, Christian, and Stephanie. Fond great grandfather to many great grandchildren. Dear brother of Robert (Dorothy) Seehausen, William (Mary) Johnson, and Ronald Cindy) Johnson. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife; Geraldine Seehausen, siblings and spouses; Harold (Minerva) Seehausen, Eleanor (Adrian) Markley, Vernon (Katy) Seehausen, and Albert "Bud" (Ella) Seehausen. Thomas retired from the Union Pacific Railroad as a switchman with 41 years of service. He served the Village of Steger as Trustee from 2001-2013. Thomas was also a proud US Army Korean War Veteran, and a member of the Steger VFW post 8283 and the Steger American Legion Post 521. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Mass Saturday, July 13, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Kieran Catholic Church 724 195th St, Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment Skyline Memorial Park - Monee, IL. Memorials may be given to Semper Fi America's Fund 825 College Blvd, Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057. Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 11, 2019
