|
|
Thomas "Tommy" George Wackley, age 83 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Crown Point, IN. He was born on December 13, 1936 in Hammond, IN to George and Dora (Rustad) Wackley.
Thomas is survived by his sister, Geraldine Bright of Madisonville, TN; local nieces, Linda Brandys of Orland Park, IL and Laura Spiewak of Oak Forest, IL and many other nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews from all across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Willis, Kenneth, Roland, John and Floyd Lancaster; sisters, Doris Dunn and Wilma Beville.
Tommy retired after 40 years of service from Republic Steel in Chicago and was a long time resident of the "Eastside" community of Chicago. He enjoyed golfing, watching the news and playing the lottery. Tommy was a huge Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox fan. He was a selfless and giving man who dedicated his life to his family.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Craig Forwalter officiating. Burial to follow at McCool Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be made to the family at ee-fh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 3, 2020