Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas George

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas George Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" George Wackley, age 83 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Crown Point, IN. He was born on December 13, 1936 in Hammond, IN to George and Dora (Rustad) Wackley.

Thomas is survived by his sister, Geraldine Bright of Madisonville, TN; local nieces, Linda Brandys of Orland Park, IL and Laura Spiewak of Oak Forest, IL and many other nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews from all across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Willis, Kenneth, Roland, John and Floyd Lancaster; sisters, Doris Dunn and Wilma Beville.

Tommy retired after 40 years of service from Republic Steel in Chicago and was a long time resident of the "Eastside" community of Chicago. He enjoyed golfing, watching the news and playing the lottery. Tommy was a huge Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox fan. He was a selfless and giving man who dedicated his life to his family.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Craig Forwalter officiating. Burial to follow at McCool Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be made to the family at ee-fh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -