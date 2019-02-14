|
Thomas J. Laliotes, age 80, US Army Veteran, beloved husband for 47 years to the late Jo Ann Laliotes, nee Brislen (2012). Loving father of John. Dear brother of Frances Roti and the late Leonard Laliotes. Fond brother-in-law of Doreen Mattson and the late Charlotte Brislen and Judy (Tom) Lejman. Dear godfather of Wendy Geagan. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Avid Chicago sports fan--especially the Chicago Cubs. Visitation Friday from 3-8 p.m. with a Service at 5:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Cremation private. At a future date, Tom and his late wife Jo Ann will be inurned at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 14, 2019