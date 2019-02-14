Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Laliotes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Laliotes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas J. Laliotes Obituary
Thomas J. Laliotes, age 80, US Army Veteran, beloved husband for 47 years to the late Jo Ann Laliotes, nee Brislen (2012). Loving father of John. Dear brother of Frances Roti and the late Leonard Laliotes. Fond brother-in-law of Doreen Mattson and the late Charlotte Brislen and Judy (Tom) Lejman. Dear godfather of Wendy Geagan. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Avid Chicago sports fan--especially the Chicago Cubs. Visitation Friday from 3-8 p.m. with a Service at 5:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Cremation private. At a future date, Tom and his late wife Jo Ann will be inurned at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now