Thomas J. Maxwell Jr.
Thomas J. Maxwell, Jr. Age 85. Longtime Glenwood resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1952. Retired Salesman from Lumberman's Wholesale, Rust-O-Leum Company and Manager at Jewel Food's Store. Husband for 64 years of Anna Monica nee Quinn. Father of Thomas J. (Michelle) Maxwell III, Brian (Nancy) Maxwell Sr, Margaret Anne (Robert) Utter, John (Deborah) Maxwell Sr, and Lauren Anne (David) Lotz. Grandfather of 10. Great grandfather of 10. Son of the late Leona nee Nilles and Thomas J Maxwell Sr. Brother of Leona Shuba, Colette (late Allen) Miller, Kathleen (late George) Falaney, Barbara (Ronald) Maine, Gerald (Mary) Maxwell, Yvonne (Thomas) Ignasiak, James (Diane) Maxwell, Wendy Rossen, the late Bonnie (late Tom) Seaver, Edward Maxwell, Michael Maxwell, and Patrick Maxwell. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Committal Services Tuesday September 8, 2020 11:15 am at Assumption Cemetery, 19500 S Cottage Grove, Glenwood. Memorials in Tom's name to St Kieran Church, 724 195th Street, Chicago Heights, IL, 60411 would be appreciated by the Maxwell family. For further info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Committal
11:15 AM
Assumption Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
September 5, 2020
