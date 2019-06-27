|
Thomas J. Perkins, age 71, United States Marine Corps Veteran; father of Brian (Catherine) Perkins; loving grandpa of Karrington; dear brother of the late Mary Lynn (Richard) Borden, Eileen (the late Peter) Bodigor and Patricia Perkins; cherished uncle of Gabrielle Fender, many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Saturday 9:00 A.M. until time of Prayers 10:45 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to St. Christopher Church in Midlothain Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 27, 2019