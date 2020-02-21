|
Thomas J. Piette, Sr., 88, treasured for his hearty laugh, caring ways, zest for life and casino forays left us on February 12, 2020. Born April 5, 1931. Loving husband of the late Rose Marie (nee Bennett). He is survived by his brother Joseph C. (Gloria) Piette, and his children, Roberta (Fiancé Dennis Dahlke) Martin, Rose Marie "Chickie" Linthorst, Thomas J. (Mary) Piette, Jr. , Robert M. (Carol) Piette, Tammy (Robert) Piette Martina, daughter-in-law Kathleen DeBock, grandchildren Scott T. (Tracy) Martin, Robbie Piette, Jacqueline (Daniel) Steffen, Meagan (Joseph) Valdez, Julienne (Travis) Schultea, and 4 great-grandchildren. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Joseph C. and Alvina (Werner) Piette, brother Robert (Patricia) Piette, son Raymond DeBock, sons-in-law John Linthorst and Jimmie D. Martin, and granddaughters Tina M. Linthorst and Theresa C. Martin. Resident since 1994 of Phoenix, AZ and former South Side-proud resident of Roseland, Riverdale and Dolton, IL. Tom served in the Army during the Korean War, awarded two bronze stars and numerous medals and was honorably discharged in 1960. He spent his career at Illinois Bell when he wasn't focusing on family, golf, traveling, music, good food and wine. He leaned on his Catholic faith to guide him, and was an AT&T Pioneer and member of the Knights of Columbus. We will cherish his stories, his wit, his movie recommendations and much more. The memory of his love for life will endure. Visitation Saturday 11:00 a.m., until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m., at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery. 708-841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 21, 2020