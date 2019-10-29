|
age 68,of Mokena formerly of South Holland, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Loving husband of Merielen (Frederici) Perrone; beloved father of Thomas (Annie) Perrone, Michael (Sara) Perrone and Steven (Hannah) Perrone; dearest brother of Sandra (Cosmo) Barbetta and John Perrone; cherished grandfather of Stella, Avery, Peyton and Cameron. Thomas was a Partner at the Linden Group in Mokena. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name to http://medicine.uic.edu/givenow, indicate the fund of "Brain Tumor Research Dr. Nicholas" would be appreciated. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 3-9PM. Funeral service Thursday, October 31, 2019 prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30AM leaving for St. Jude Catholic Church 241 W. Second Ave. New Lenox, IL 60451 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. Interment will follow to Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 29, 2019