Thomas Louis Hogan, 87, passed away Jun. 23, 2019 in Plano, TX. He is survived by a son, Sean P. (Tamara) Hogan and grandson, Benjamin, of Plano, Texas as well as nieces: Joanie, Colleen, and Liz, nephew, Bill; and several cousins.



He was born July 12, 1931 and raised in Joliet, Illinois. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Geraldine D. (Moomey) Hogan, Sep 6, 2013, his parents: Louis T. and Mary A. (Johnston) Hogan, and by his brother: Dr. William J. Hogan M.D.



Mr. Hogan was born July 12, 1931 and raised in Joliet. A 1949 Graduate of Joliet Township High School and 1953 Graduate of Northern Illinois University with a BS in High School Math Education and MS in Administration.



He volunteered in the US Army Nov. 3, 1954 until Aug. 21 1956 where he spent much of his service as a postal clerk in Karlsruhe, Germany.



He taught math at both Bloom HS and Bloom Trail HS in Chicago Heights for 30 years where he made many friends. He was an early member, Assistant Treasurer, and on the Board of Directors of District 206 Credit Union until he fully retired at the age of 63.



After 53 years living in Chicago Heights, Tom and his wife, Jerri, moved to Waterford Estates in Hazel Crest, IL so he could best look after her.



In 2019 after being diagnosed with lung cancer, he moved to Plano, TX to live with his son, Sean and daughter-in-law Tammy, where he was able to pass away with them both by his side. Tom was beloved by his fellow teachers, made many friends, was a great father, and wonderful example to others.



Private Services will be held and Mr. Hogan will be interred next to his wife at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL.