Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
Thomas M. Adduci

Thomas M. Adduci Obituary
Thomas M. Adduci, age 94 of Lansing, Illinois, formerly of Roseland, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020. He is survived by his beloved children; Thomas (Diane) Adduci, Donald (Nancy) Adduci, and Luanne Kettler. Cherished grandfather of Thomas (Samara Shein) Adduci, Jeffrey Adduci, and Kenneth Thomas Kettler and great-grandfather of Albi Adduci. Thomas was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Lou Adduci, sister Roselene Jostes, brother James Adduci and son-in-law Ken Kettler. Funeral services will be private. Mr. Adduci will be laid to rest at St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois.

Thomas was a proud WWII Army Air Force Veteran, serving from June 27, 1944 to June 3, 1946. He was a proud member of Plumbers Local 130 United Association for 66 years. His Passion was playing golf any chance he got. Thomas and Mary Lou enjoyed traveling and taking trips together. He was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed.

Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020
