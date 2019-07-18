Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
5250 W. 155th Street
Oak Forest, IL
View Map
Age 79. Beloved husband of the late Antonia "Toni" Helmuth (nee Cracco). Loving father of Constance (John) Erickson, the late Thomas M. Jr., Richard W. Sr. (Maria) and Robert Helmuth. Cherished Papa of Elizabeth, Madeline, Michael, Richard Jr., Nina and Eva. Proud Great-Grandpa "Papa" of Baird, Shae, Audrey, Ezra and Loreley. Dear brother of the late Norma (Edward) Pseno, and Denise Hubbert. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th Street, Oak Forest, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and masses, donations to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60654 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 18, 2019
