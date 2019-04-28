Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Malley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas O'Malley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas O'Malley Obituary
Thomas E. O'Malley, 60, of Cedar Lake, IN, previously of Calumet Park, IL., passed away peacefully at home April 24, 2019. Tom was surrounded by his wife of 25 years, June, and his loving daughter Marie. Loving son of Thomas & Norma O'Malley. Brother to Michael (Vicki)O'Malley and Keith (Vickie) O'Malley. Memorial Service May 4, 2019, St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN. 46307. 9:00am Visitation – 9:30am Mass Luncheon to follow.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.