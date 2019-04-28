|
|
Thomas E. O'Malley, 60, of Cedar Lake, IN, previously of Calumet Park, IL., passed away peacefully at home April 24, 2019. Tom was surrounded by his wife of 25 years, June, and his loving daughter Marie. Loving son of Thomas & Norma O'Malley. Brother to Michael (Vicki)O'Malley and Keith (Vickie) O'Malley. Memorial Service May 4, 2019, St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN. 46307. 9:00am Visitation – 9:30am Mass Luncheon to follow.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 28, 2019