Esteemed Southside Chicago resident, Thomas Patrick Regan, 74, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Thomas Regan is survived by his wife Jill (nee Ramsay) Regan, his four daughters Courtney (Christopher) Wagner, Katie (Matthew) Byrne, Caroline (Tino) Bruno, and Margaret (Ignacio) Regan-Murgier; his seven grandchildren, Hugh, Regan Therese, and Francis Wagner, Teddy, Vivienne, and Griffin Byrne, and Luca Bruno; his two brothers, James Regan and Phillip (Selma) Regan, his two sisters Jean Regan and Elizabeth (Joseph) Cairo; and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Thomas was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 22, 1944, to the late Rita Mary (nee Johnson) and Martin Francis Regan. He graduated from St. Sabina Catholic School in 1958, Brother Rice High School in 1962, Loyola University in 1966, and Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in 1970. He completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Loyola University in 1974 and a fellowship with renowned father of Sports Medicine, Dr. Jack C. Hughston in 1975 in Columbus, Georgia. He returned to Chicago and began his long and dedicated career in Palos Heights, Illinois. Dr. Regan dedicated his life to treating patients from the southside of Chicago through his practice at Southside Orthopedics and Palos Community Hospital. During his prestigious career, Dr. Regan served as team physician for multiple high schools and colleges including Amos Alonzo Stagg High School, Brother Rice High School, Leo High School, St. Laurence High School, Andrew High School, Marist High School, Mount Carmel High School, Moraine Valley Community College, St. Xavier University. One of his most gratifying accomplishments was his induction into the St. Xavier University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. Outside of his career, he loved fishing with his family and weekends at the lake. He will be greatly missed by those that experienced his unparalleled generosity. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, IL Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation or the Lone Survivor Foundation in his memory. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Published in the Daily Southtown on June 30, 2019