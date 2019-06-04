Rev. Thomas R. Brummel, C.M.F. died on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at Rainbow Hospice in Chicago, IL. Father Brummel was born on May 26, 1931, in Chicago, IL. He was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (nee Helmreich) Brummel. He is survived by his sister Beatrice Hettllinger, brother Rev. Mark Brummel, CMF and 10 nieces and nephews. Father made his religious profession as a Claretian Missionary on July 16, 1950 and was ordained a priest on April 05, 1959 in Rome.A good part of his service as a Claretian Missionary was that of Teacher and Professor. From 1965 to '67 he served as an Assistant Director at Louisiana State University's Newman Student Center in Baton Rouge, LA and from 67' to 69' taught at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, LA. From 1970 to '73 he was a High School Teacher La Salle High School in Pasadena, CA. For the remainder of the '70's and up until 1981 Fr. Brummel's teaching assignments as Professor included: St. Bernard's Seminary in Rochester, NY; St. Mary's College Seminary in St. Mary, KY; St. Francis Seminary in Loretto, PA and as Formator of the Claretian Formation Team in Chicago, IL.Father Brummel's professional experience as an educator was quite extensive. He served as a translator for the Congregation's General Curia in Rome from 1981 to '86. He was competent in many languages including: Spanish, German, Latin, Italian, French and classical Greek which he taught at the various educational institutes he served. Father Brummel also travelled quite extensively, having studied in or visited such countries as: Italy, Jordan, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Greece and Russia among others.From 1988 to 1993, Fr. Brummel served as Associate Pastor of St. Anthony Claret Parish in Lakewood, NJ until his ministry called him to serve in the missions in Nigeria. Father Brummel served as Professor at two Claretian seminaries there: Claretian Institute of Philosophy in Owerri and Spiritan School of Theology in Enugu from 1993 to 2000.He returned to the United States in 2001 as a resident of the Claretian community in Oak Park, IL while working part-time Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Paul's parishes in Chicago, IL from 2003 to '09. In 2009 Father Brummel in retirement moved to Resurrection Life Center.Wake Service to be held on Friday, June 07, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 3200 E. 91st St. Chicago, IL 60617 from 9:00am to 10:00am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery – Hillside, IL. Memorials can be made to The Claretian Missionaries at 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606; for their charitable work. Elmwood Chapel Chicago, IL in charge of arrangements. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com Published in the Daily Southtown on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary