Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193

Timothy E. Murtaugh

Timothy E. Murtaugh Obituary
Timothy E. Murtaugh, age 67, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved son of the late Terrance and the late Maureen Murtaugh; loving brother of Marian (Tom) Grzeslo and Anne (Joe) Bohne; dear uncle of Kevin and Clare Bohne; fond nephew of Delores Little and Ruth Sportiello; dear cousin and friend to many.

Visitation Thursday, February 13th, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral Friday, February 14th prayers 8:45a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to St. Albert the Great Church 8000 Linder Ave., Burbank, IL. Mass 9:30a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to PAWS at www.pawschicago.org or call 773-475-4242. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 11, 2020
