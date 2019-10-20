|
Timothy S. "Big Dawg" Pulec, age 50, passed away suddenly October 16, 2019. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1987. Father of Ryan (Jessica Thunherst) Pulec and Sara Pulec. Grandfather of Makenzie, Annaliese, Trey and Lanea Pulec. Son of the late Dayle nee Aronowitz and Anthony J. Pulec Sr. Brother of Traci and Anthony J. "Tony" Pulec Jr. Uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Former husband of Sherri Ranieri and Sherry Shine. Tim worked at Eastside Wholesale Club and Schultz Auto Parts, while also helping his mom and dad behind the bar at Tony's Place on The Hill. Avid bowler and Die-Hard Cubs Fan. Memorial Visitation at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday October 26, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of memorial service 3:00 pm. Burial private. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 20, 2019