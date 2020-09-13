1/
Tina M. McInerney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina M. McInerney, age 60, of Oak Forest, Illinois, passed away September 7, 2020. Loving sister of Thomas (Jacquie) McInerney, Dan McInerney, and the late Patricia (Philip) Johnson. Beloved daughter of the late Donald and the late Marilynn McInerney. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Tina will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Memorial Visitation is Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest. Due to COVID-19 restrictions: Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Maximum of 50 People allowed in the Funeral Home at a time. Family and friends will gather on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th Street, Oak Forest for the Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Tina's name may be made to a charity of your choice. For information: 708-687-2990.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Damian Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved