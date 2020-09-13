Tina M. McInerney, age 60, of Oak Forest, Illinois, passed away September 7, 2020. Loving sister of Thomas (Jacquie) McInerney, Dan McInerney, and the late Patricia (Philip) Johnson. Beloved daughter of the late Donald and the late Marilynn McInerney. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Tina will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Memorial Visitation is Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest. Due to COVID-19 restrictions: Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Maximum of 50 People allowed in the Funeral Home at a time. Family and friends will gather on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th Street, Oak Forest for the Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Tina's name may be made to a charity of your choice
. For information: 708-687-2990.