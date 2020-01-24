Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Troy J (TJ) LaVine, 57, of Aurora, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2020. Survived by wife Jill (nee Sherwood), children Jake and Jenna, father Ellis (Esther) LaVine, sister Kim (Phil) Pascarella, brother Craig (Jodi) LaVine, beloved Aunt Marion LaVine, 14 nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, cousins, countless friends, work colleagues, customers and canine best friend Seamus. Preceded in death by his mother Anita LaVine (nee Gedris), brother Guy LaVine, mother-in-law Carol Sherwood and nephew Austin Sherwood. A 1980 graduate of Bloom High School in Chicago Heights and Illinois State University in 1984, TJ was a loving and proud family man, a devoted friend, volunteer baseball and basketball coach and the hardest working industrial battery salesman around (15 years at Enersys Corporation). He was a lifelong Chicago sports fan (White Sox), a "foodie" before people knew what that was, who loved visiting Minnesota and NW Wisconsin - especially the lake life and the Minnesota State Fair. We are proud to say that TJ was an organ donor. In his honor please enjoy a great meal with family or friends, think of him when you are cheering on your favorite Chicago team and keep his family - especially his children - in your prayers. Memorials preferred. Special thanks to the Aurora paramedics, the ER Staff of Rush Copley Medical Center and all the caring friends who have reached out. Visitation will be Monday, January 27, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Additional visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 701 S. Eola Rd. Aurora, IL 60504. The mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will take place at 3:00 PM at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 24, 2020
