Ursula Markowicz (nee Bucki), age 85, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Daughter of the late Fred and Clara Bucki.
Longtime resident of Homewood, formerly of North Chicago Heights. Lifetime member of St. Kieran Parish. She volunteered as an election judge, kindergarten aid, school fairs and retirement homes. She danced through life with enthusiasm and the melody of love.
Loving wife for 64 years to Joseph Markowicz; dear mother of Randy (Sherri), Nicholas (Michelle Bierman) and David (Karen); dearest grandmother of Krystal (Darren) Cole, Derek, Robyn, Grant and Maxwell; fond great-grandmother of Kaleb, Devon, Austin and Maeleigh; sister of Terry (Brunhilde) Bucki and also survived by Aunt Sandy.
Private funeral services will be held.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 22, 2020