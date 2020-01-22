Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Markowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula Markowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ursula Markowicz Obituary
Ursula Markowicz (nee Bucki), age 85, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Daughter of the late Fred and Clara Bucki.

Longtime resident of Homewood, formerly of North Chicago Heights. Lifetime member of St. Kieran Parish. She volunteered as an election judge, kindergarten aid, school fairs and retirement homes. She danced through life with enthusiasm and the melody of love.

Loving wife for 64 years to Joseph Markowicz; dear mother of Randy (Sherri), Nicholas (Michelle Bierman) and David (Karen); dearest grandmother of Krystal (Darren) Cole, Derek, Robyn, Grant and Maxwell; fond great-grandmother of Kaleb, Devon, Austin and Maeleigh; sister of Terry (Brunhilde) Bucki and also survived by Aunt Sandy.

Private funeral services will be held.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ursula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -