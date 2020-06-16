Valentino Capretti

Valentino "Dindy" Capretti. Age 94. Frankfort resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Attended Bloom High School until he was drafted in the service. United States Navy World War II Veteran. Retired from Bloom High School after 33 years service in Field Maintenance. Longtime Member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1060 and the Marchegiani Society. Husband of the late Dolores nee Sasis. Father of Dean (Terry) Capretti and Candace Capretti-McLaughlin. Grandfather of Justin McLaughlin and Kyle Capretti. Brother of Mary Capretti, the late Johnny (Joanne) Capretti and Anthony "Nino" (late Norma) Capretti. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday June 18th from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Friday 9:15 am from funeral home to Infant Jesus of Prague, 1131 Douglas, Flossmoor. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 16, 2020.