Valerie D. Middleton nee Green. Age 67. Longtime University Park resident. Born in Peoria, Illinois. Graduate of Richwoods High School Class of 1970, Illinois Central College Class of 1972 and Bachelors of Arts in Early Childhood Development at Illinois State University Class of 1974. Retired after 20 years as School Secretary at St Liborius Catholic Grammar School. Longtime Concession stand volunteer at Marian Catholic High School. Wife for 45 years of Drew Middleton. Mother of Erick (Brandi), Roderick (Ashley), Cedrick and Derrick Middleton. Grandma of Erick "E.J." Middleton. Daughter of Dorothy nee Davis and the late James Green. Sister of G. Cheryl Lyons. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Sunday November 3rd from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Lying in state Monday November 4th at Dixmoor Community Church, 14400 Marshfield Ave, Dixmoor, Illinois from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Burial Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Valerie's name to Marian Catholic High School Spartan 300 Club, 700 Ashland Avenue, Chicago Heights would be appreciated by the Middleton family. For further service info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 31, 2019