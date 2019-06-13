|
Vernon H. Peterson, age 86. Longtime Flossmoor and Steger resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1951. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired Bricklayer after 50 years of service. Member of the Local #21 Bricklayer Union. Husband for 67 years of Paula nee Schroeder. Father of Chris (Janie) Peterson and Dawn Zaugh. Grandfather of Jason (Elizabeth) Foraker, Joseph (Nicole) Foraker, Reece, Cecily and George Peterson. Great Grandfather of Jackson Foraker. Son of the late Rose nee Carlson and Philip Peterson. Brother of Arden (Kay) Peterson, Lorraine (late Richard) Cowger, Marlene (Harry) Erickson, and the late Harlan (Jeaninne) Peterson and Keith Peterson. Vernon was an avid bowler attaining two sanctioned 300 games and golfer. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 1:00 pm until time of funeral service 4:00 pm. Future inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vernon's name to the , 225 N Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org, would be appreciated by the Peterson family. For further service information please contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 13, 2019