Vernon R. "Vern" Bock, Jr., age 74, US Army Reserves, beloved husband for 44 years to Mary Ann (Pietraszek) Bock. Loving brother of William (Julia) Bock. Cherished uncle of Angela (Michael) Foster, Nicole (David) Jackman, and Billy Bock and great-uncle of Anderson and Miriam Foster. Dear brother-in-law of Rita Pietraszek and Janice Pietraszek. His faithful dog "Gramps" and cat "Tex". Dearest friend of many. Visitation Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3-8PM at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr.) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues at All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 S. LaGrange, Orland Park, IL on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 11:00AM until time of Funeral Service 12:00 Noon. Interment private. Memorials to All Saints Lutheran Church preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 25, 2019