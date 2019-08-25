Daily Southtown Obituaries
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
All Saints Lutheran Church,
13350 S. LaGrange,
Orland Park,, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
All Saints Lutheran Church,
13350 S. LaGrange
Orland Park,, IL
View Map
Vernon R. Bock Jr.


1945 - 2019
Vernon R. Bock Jr. Obituary
Vernon R. "Vern" Bock, Jr., age 74, US Army Reserves, beloved husband for 44 years to Mary Ann (Pietraszek) Bock. Loving brother of William (Julia) Bock. Cherished uncle of Angela (Michael) Foster, Nicole (David) Jackman, and Billy Bock and great-uncle of Anderson and Miriam Foster. Dear brother-in-law of Rita Pietraszek and Janice Pietraszek. His faithful dog "Gramps" and cat "Tex". Dearest friend of many. Visitation Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3-8PM at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr.) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues at All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 S. LaGrange, Orland Park, IL on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 11:00AM until time of Funeral Service 12:00 Noon. Interment private. Memorials to All Saints Lutheran Church preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 25, 2019
