nee Levan, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, she was a resident of Crete, IL. Beloved wife of 53 years to David L. Miller; loving mother of Laura (John) Wierema and Deborah (Marc) Prokop; cherished grandmother of Ashley (Clinton) Price; dearest Sister of Victor (Pamela) Levan and Marcia (Richard) Anderson; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.Roni was a member of Calvary United Protestant Church, Park Forest, IL, Crete Women's Club and the Nurses Book Club. She retired from nursing after 40 years of dedicated service.Family and friends with gather for a Memorial Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. at Calvary United Protestant Church 425 N. Orchard Dr. Park Forest, Illinois 60466, Interment is private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Roni to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500 Chicago, Illinois 60611or https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/VeronicaRoniMiller or Text PGGTribute300 to 71777. or the Presbyterian Disaster Relief Fund, send to Calvary United Protestant Church 425 N. Orchard Dr. Park Forest, IL 60466 or https://pda.pcusa.org would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Westwood Drive. Park Forest, IL 60466For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 21, 2019