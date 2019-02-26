|
|
Veronica R. Grabowski (nee Mach), age 85, late of Posen. Beloved mother of Edward, Bonnie, and Timothy; loving grandmother of Laura Figueroa, Charlotte Crismyre, Cara Koontz, Aaron and Christopher Dinovo, and Megan Porter; great-grandmother of Preston Porter and Adilyn Figueroa. Daughter of the late Martin and Sophia Mach. Veronica was a proud, devoted parishioner of St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr, a dedicated Lector and member of the Altar and Rosary Society. In addition to her parish, Veronica served for 19 years as Clerk of the Village of Posen. Memorial Visitation Friday, March 1st, 3-8 PM at Adduci-Zimny Funeral Home, 14522 S Western Avenue. Family and friends will gather on Saturday beginning at 9:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 14414 S McKinley Avenue, Posen for a Memorial Mass at 10 AM. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Veronica's memory be made to the , 225 Michigan Avenue #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at . Information: (708) 385-0634 or AdduciZimny.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 26, 2019