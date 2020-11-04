1/
Vickie Lynn Bishop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Lynn Bishop, 73, of Clifton, IL, passed away on November 2 after a difficult battle with cancer.

Vickie was born on November 11, 1946 to Lloyd and Drucilla Boudreau in Kankakee. After graduating from Central High School in 1964, she attended Illinois State University, where she met Eugene Bishop. They wed in 1966 and had three children - Amy, Hilary and Sara.

Vickie dedicated her life to being a loving, supportive and perfect mother. She was always there to provide unconditional love and support to her children and all those around her. Vickie was passionate about people and always saw the best in others. She could light up a room with her smile and make anyone laugh with her unending humor and wit. Vickie was generous, kind, and an all around uniquely beautiful person. She loved shopping, traveling and spoiling her 5 grandchildren.

Vickie is survived by her beloved companion of 16 years, Jim Goldtrap; daughters, Amy Purdy (Jeff), Hilary Smith, Sara Garrison (Jerad); five grandchildren, Megan (Brandon), Rachel, Nolan, Jaxon, Finn; one great-grandson, Aidan; and sisters, Diane Papineau, Donna Parker.

Vickie will be greatly missed.

Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved