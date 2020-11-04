Vickie Lynn Bishop, 73, of Clifton, IL, passed away on November 2 after a difficult battle with cancer.



Vickie was born on November 11, 1946 to Lloyd and Drucilla Boudreau in Kankakee. After graduating from Central High School in 1964, she attended Illinois State University, where she met Eugene Bishop. They wed in 1966 and had three children - Amy, Hilary and Sara.



Vickie dedicated her life to being a loving, supportive and perfect mother. She was always there to provide unconditional love and support to her children and all those around her. Vickie was passionate about people and always saw the best in others. She could light up a room with her smile and make anyone laugh with her unending humor and wit. Vickie was generous, kind, and an all around uniquely beautiful person. She loved shopping, traveling and spoiling her 5 grandchildren.



Vickie is survived by her beloved companion of 16 years, Jim Goldtrap; daughters, Amy Purdy (Jeff), Hilary Smith, Sara Garrison (Jerad); five grandchildren, Megan (Brandon), Rachel, Nolan, Jaxon, Finn; one great-grandson, Aidan; and sisters, Diane Papineau, Donna Parker.



Vickie will be greatly missed.



Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.





