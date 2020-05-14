Vincent A. Georgi
1925 - 2020
Vincent A. Georgi, age 94, of Crete, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Delores Georgi, nee Haut. Loving father of Dominic (Linda) Georgi and Jimmy (Lynda) Georgi. Cherished grandfather of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his siblings Venturina and Carlo, and parents Dominic and Libby Georgi. Vincent was a proud United States Navy veteran. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Private Family only Visitation and Funeral to be held at Steger Memorial Chapel – 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com or call 708-755-6100.


Published in SouthtownStar on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Steger Funeral Home
MAY
15
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Steger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Steger Funeral Home
125 E 34th St.
Steger, IL 60475
(708) 755-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
I was just asking someone about JJ the other day. He was so funny and caring. Always available when you really needed him. RIP JJ. Marilyn Carroll and family
Marilyn Carroll
Friend
May 13, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of JJ's passing. He was my plumber for many years when I lived in Park Forest. He was always so friendly and instead of prices going up as the years went by, I swear his prices went down. He was a great, down to earth guy who I'll always remember. Condolences to his family and loved ones.
Pat Taylor
May 13, 2020
I'm saddened to hear this. He was my friend and Plummer when I lived in Park Forest. Extremely reasonable and strong as a bull. My sincere condolences.
Anthony hannagan
Friend
May 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss I remember the times that he would come to my house in Park Forest to stop a leak or clean out a sewer line He would do his job as we talked about our families and especially the Navy He was a proud Veteran and a great service to all in need of his profession My condolence to his family
Stan Wolf
Friend
May 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May you feel Gods peace and comfort surround your family. I remember him from when I was a child that grew up in the Park Forest Co-ops. He was loved by everyone!
Jennifer Saccutelli
Friend
May 13, 2020
JJ the plumber! Remember him from when we were kids. Not only did he take care of all our plumbing needs, he was also a good friend of my dad and our family. I remember years back, my dad, brothers and I went fishing in the little creek next to his house. I dont think we used fishing poles. We literally were in the water grabbing the fish. Had a blast!

Id drive by your house and see JJ sitting outside by the garage.

Great memories!

May he Rest In Peace. Hes one guy Ill never forget!
Michelle Brown
Friend
May 13, 2020
He was a fantastic plumber and I used him many many times in my 56 years in Park Forest, He was a neighbor of mine just down the street on Monee Road. RIP
Darlene frey
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
Such a wonderful and caring person. I think of him often.
Gayle Leonard
Friend
May 13, 2020
JJ was the go to guy when it came to the townhouses in Park Forest. He was a great guy. Condolences to all his loved ones.
Ron Harvey
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
JJ was such a kind man. He helped us out so much when we lived in Park Forest with our five kids and seemed to have nothing but plumbing problems. He never charged an outrageous sum. Sometimes we had a hard time getting him to charge us anything! Our kids loved him and so did we. In fact he made such an impression on our youngest, that he wanted to dress up like JJ one year for Halloween. Rest in peace dear man.
Ginny and Mike Raftery
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
RIP JJ, A GREAT GUY!!
SANDY BRUDD
Friend
