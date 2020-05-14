Vincent A. Georgi, age 94, of Crete, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Delores Georgi, nee Haut. Loving father of Dominic (Linda) Georgi and Jimmy (Lynda) Georgi. Cherished grandfather of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his siblings Venturina and Carlo, and parents Dominic and Libby Georgi. Vincent was a proud United States Navy veteran. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Private Family only Visitation and Funeral to be held at Steger Memorial Chapel – 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com or call 708-755-6100.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 14, 2020.