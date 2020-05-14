JJ the plumber! Remember him from when we were kids. Not only did he take care of all our plumbing needs, he was also a good friend of my dad and our family. I remember years back, my dad, brothers and I went fishing in the little creek next to his house. I dont think we used fishing poles. We literally were in the water grabbing the fish. Had a blast!



Id drive by your house and see JJ sitting outside by the garage.



Great memories!



May he Rest In Peace. Hes one guy Ill never forget!

Michelle Brown

Friend