Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Virginia A. Bonfitto


Virginia A. Bonfitto nee Knipper age 81. Lemont resident, formerly of Orland Park and Flossmoor. Wife for 45 years of the late Joseph M. Bonfitto. Mother of Jim (Tammy), Sue (Jim) Rossi, the late Joseph, John (Kara), Jerry (Jennifer), Sharon , and Jean (Michael) Kinney. Loving grandmother of 24, great grandmother of 13. Sister of Russell Knipper and the late Nell Willig, Ting and Harold Knipper. Aunt to many. A homemaker, she enjoyed her years working at the Holiday Tennis Club in Harvey, cherished her time with all her friends and family. She was the life of the party, making friends everywhere she went with a contagious energy that brought joy to so many lives. Remembered by her family for her strength, bravery, extreme wit, sarcastic humor, love for Chardonnay (with ice), slot machines, dancing, Sunday pasta, and her beloved red Cardinals. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday February 8th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service Saturday morning 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 6, 2019
