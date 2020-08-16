1/1
Virginia G. Dalle Molle
Virginia G. Dalle Molle nee Benegas. Age 77. Passed away April 14, 2020. Longtime Lansing resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Longtime Our Lady of Knock Parishioner. Retired from Monarch Laundry after 40 years of service. Wife for 39 years of the late George Dalle Molle. Mother of Dawn (Richard) Cozad. Daughter of the late Janice nee Russell and Ernest Benegas. Sister of Joseph (late Gail) Benegas, Michael Benegas, Richard Benegas and the late Fred (late Janice) Benegas and Bud Benegas. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial visitation at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday August 23, 2020 from 2:00 pm until time of memorial service 5:00 pm. Due to the current pandemic, masks are to be worn in the funeral home and social distancing is recommended. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 16, 2020.
