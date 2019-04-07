Daily Southtown Obituaries
Virginia H. "Ginny" Utech

Virginia H. "Ginny" Utech Obituary
Virginia H. "Ginny" Utech, nee Storz, age 96, beloved wife of the late Norman Utech (2003). Loving mother of David (Carolyn) Utech, Richard (Phil) Utech, and Ralph (late Sharon) Utech. Cherished grandmother of nine, one of whom preceded her in death. Dearest great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister of the late George (late Betty) Storz and the late Lorraine (late Robert) Roepke. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4660 W. 94th St., Oak Lawn, IL from 12:00 Noon - 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment private at Mt. Greenwood Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Ginny was president of Escorted Travel International in Evergreen Park, IL. Ginny and her husband escorted tours throughout the world with over 40 trips to Europe. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Christ Lutheran Church in Orland Park, or Peace Village preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 7, 2019
