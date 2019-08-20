|
Virginia Hipp nee Stark, 87, of Country Club Hills, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019 at Elmhurst Hospital. She is survived by her loving family, sons: Miles (Sofia Jimenez) Hipp of Joliet, Thomas (Sue) Hipp of New Lenox, Samuel (Kimberly) Hipp of Frankfort. Grandchildren: Madeline, Jeffrey, Daniel, Bryan, Leah (Vince Brown) Hipp. Sister-in-law, Betty (late Norman) Stark. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, John Grady Hipp in 2014. Born in Heber Springs, AR to Miles and Madeline Stark, Virginia and John were high school sweethearts and married in 1954. They relocated to the Chicagoland area where they raised their three sons. Together they traveled to all 50 states by motorhome. She also enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Country Club Hills Historical Society. Visitation will be held on Sat., Aug. 24 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way in Frankfort. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Research Hosp., 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN. For info or to sign guestbook, heartlandmemorial.com or call Heartland Memorial Center at 708-444-2266.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 20, 2019