Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Alexander Church
Virginia M. Bowden Obituary
(nee Kelly), dedicated teacher for almost 40 years in the communities of Riverdale, Dolton, Chicago & Midlothian. Beloved wife Jerry Bowden. Loving mother of Brigette (Beau) Nix, Jay (Karen) Bowden & Chris Bowden. Cherished grandmother of Jaisa, Corey, Conner & Christopher. Devoted daughter of the late; Clyde & Dorathea (nee Suor) Kelly. Dear sister of William (Linda) Kelly, Margaret Mary (Paul) Michulsky, Norine (Robert) Connelly, late Clyde (Joan) Kelly & late Patricia (late Robert) Gordon. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Tuesday, December 10th from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 8, 2019
