Virginia M. Owen passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home after a sudden illness. She was 90 years old.



Virginia was born May 4, 1929 on a farm in Door County, Wisconsin to Frank and Mary (Pichette) Geitner. She had 3 sisters and 2 brothers, Everett Geitner, Helen Schmidt, Lucille Temby, Rose May and Clarence Geitner. She married Edward M. Owen from Tennessee on April 7, 1951. She and Ed raised seven children and were small business owners. They purchased Friar's Fish, a fish and chips franchise restaurant in Chicago Heights, Illinois and ran it with their children for many years. After their children were grown, they moved to Columbia, Tennessee and opened the Chicago Sandwich Shoppe. After retiring, they returned to the Chicago area and became active in their Church and homeowner communities. An avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan, she enjoyed playing cards and time spent with family and friends.



Virginia is survived by her husband, her daughters Deborah L. Owen, Pamela O. Lee, Tarie M. Mohan, and Patricia O. Buehler, her sons Steven P. Owen and David M. Owen, and fourteen grandchildren. Now she sits with God, her daughter Judith A. Owen, her sisters and brothers, and her parents.



Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Council of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul https://www.svdpusa.org/ or the https://www.alz.org/.



